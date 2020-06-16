VANCOUVER -- The outbreak at the Holy Family Hospital long-term care home in Vancouver has increased by another four cases, according to an update sent out to families.

Administrators at the care facility said 17 residents and five staff members had tested positive as of noon on Tuesday.

Cases have increased sharply since the outbreak was discovered just last week. On Thursday, officials said there were only five confirmed cases at the home.

Administrators said they are working hard to contain the outbreak, with a number of protocols in place, including regular screening of staff and residents.

"Our main priority is to keep our residents and staff safe, continue to provide the compassionate care our seniors need, keep families informed, and ensure all the comprehensive supports and services are well co-ordinated to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 at the site," site leader Rae Johnson said Tuesday in an email to families.

Guest visits are also currently on hold except for "compassionate reasons at the end of life."

Holy Family Hospital is also holding a virtual town hall this Friday, with officials from Providence Health Care on hand to answer questions.

B.C. health officials announced yet another long-term care home outbreak on Tuesday, this time at Maple Hill Centre, one of four residences located at the same site at Langley Memorial Hospital.

That brings the total number of health care facility outbreaks in the province to five.

About 580 of the 2,756 cases of COVID-19 that have been identified in B.C. since the start of the pandemic have been among care home staff and residents.