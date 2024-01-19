Out-of-bounds snowboarder rescued at Cypress Mountain
An out-of-bounds snowboarder at Cypress Mountain Resort was able to hike out safely with the help of search and rescue crews Thursday evening.
North Shore Rescue told CTV News it received a call from West Vancouver police around 5 p.m. informing it of the lost man.
The team was able to get in touch with the snowboarder, who told them he was southeast of the ski area. NSR dispatched two teams to search for him, crews said.
In a Facebook post detailing the rescue, the team said the lost snowboarder "was unable to travel up/around to any significant degree in the unconsolidated snow."
After developing an avalanche operations plan for the response, the teams made their way to the man, "who was in good physical condition," according to NSR.
"He was given an avalanche transceiver and snowshoes, and assisted back up and out to the parking lot," the post reads.
It was the second call out of the day at Cypress for rescuers, who had earlier been called about an out-of-bounds skier at the resort. In that case, the skier managed to make their way back to the ski runs without search and rescue assistance, though "wading uphill through the deep snow was slow going."
North Shore Rescue is warning anyone headed to the mountains this weekend that the recent snow, rain and warmer temperatures raise avalanche risk.
The avalanche forecast is rated "high/high/moderate" on Friday and "considerable/moderate/moderate" on Saturday, NSR said in its post.
"While this may not seem extreme, remember that 'considerable' rating means 'natural avalanches possible, human triggered avalanches likely,'" the team said.
