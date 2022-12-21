Our parents loved Christmas’: family honours slain couple as suspected killers make 1st court appearance

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s. (IHIT) Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s. (IHIT)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener