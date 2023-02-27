On March 21, the worldwide Down syndrome community will join together to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and proclaim the message, “With Us Not For Us.” It’s a call to all who work on behalf of people with Down syndrome to do so in partnership with them, empowering them to make decisions and supporting them in having their voices heard. These are values DSRF holds dearly and which they foster through their Ambassador program, their advocacy class Speaking Out, and in every aspect of their organization.

Click here to find out all the ways you can join in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day 2023!