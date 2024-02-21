VANCOUVER
World Down Syndrome Day

dsrf Day
On March 21, the worldwide Down syndrome community will join together to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day and proclaim the message, “End the Stereotypes.” Stereotypes about people with Down syndrome can do tremendous harm, causing them to be misunderstood, underestimated, and excluded. We are all so much more than any diagnosis we may have. This year we celebrate each and every individual for who they are!

Click here for all the ways you can join in celebrating World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st, 2024.

