World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day celebrated annually on March 21 (the 21st day of the 3rd month). The date signifies the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome. This year, the worldwide Down syndrome community will use the day to proclaim what inclusion means to us. For a list of COVID-safe World Down Syndrome Day activities in and around Vancouver, or to support people with Down syndrome on this important day, please visit DSRF.org/WDSD.