Advertisement
World Down Syndrome Day
CTV News Vancouver Published Monday, March 1, 2021 9:22AM PST Last Updated Monday, March 1, 2021 9:26AM PST
Share:
World Down Syndrome Day
March 21
In the past year, we all had to adapt the ways we connect with each other. It was a huge challenge, and many people have been left behind. But it was also an opportunity to find new ways to connect. For World Down Syndrome Day 2021, people with Down syndrome are celebrating our unique connection as a community.
Follow @DSRFCanada on all major social media platforms or visit DSRF.org/WDSD for details on all the COVID-safe activities in and around Vancouver, including:
- a collaboratively-produced community video starring over 50 people with Down syndrome from across Canada
- a live recording of a World Down Syndrome Day episode of The LowDOWN: A Down Syndrome Podcast
- DSRF’s World Down Syndrome Day 50/50 Draw
- invest in individuals by taking the 3-2-1 Challenge
- landmarks around Vancouver lighting up in blue and yellow
- and much more!