World CP Day
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, September 3, 2021 10:25AM PDT Last Updated Friday, September 3, 2021 10:26AM PDT
Cerebral Palsy Association of BC
World CP Day
October 6
World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement of people with cerebral palsy and their families, and the
organisations that support them, in more than 60 countries. The day is an opportunity to celebrate, raise
awareness and take action to ensure that people with CP have the same rights, access and opportunity as
anyone else in their communities.
On October 6th, BC will light up green to celebrate World CP Day. Some of BC’s most prominent
landmarks (Canada Place, BC Place, Science World, etc) will light up green to promote CP awareness.
Make sure to snap a picture and share it on social media!