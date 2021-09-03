Cerebral Palsy Association of BC

World CP Day

October 6

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement of people with cerebral palsy and their families, and the

organisations that support them, in more than 60 countries. The day is an opportunity to celebrate, raise

awareness and take action to ensure that people with CP have the same rights, access and opportunity as

anyone else in their communities.

On October 6th, BC will light up green to celebrate World CP Day. Some of BC’s most prominent

landmarks (Canada Place, BC Place, Science World, etc) will light up green to promote CP awareness.

Make sure to snap a picture and share it on social media!