Cerebral Palsy Association of BC
 
World CP Day
 
October 6
 
 
 
World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement of people with cerebral palsy and their families, and the
 
organisations that support them, in more than 60 countries. The day is an opportunity to celebrate, raise
 
awareness and take action to ensure that people with CP have the same rights, access and opportunity as
 
anyone else in their communities.
 
 
On October 6th, BC will light up green to celebrate World CP Day. Some of BC’s most prominent
 
landmarks (Canada Place, BC Place, Science World, etc) will light up green to promote CP awareness.
 
Make sure to snap a picture and share it on social media!
 
 