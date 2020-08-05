Advertisement
Wings and Wheels In support of the Crystal Gala Foundation
CTV News Vancouver Published Wednesday, August 5, 2020 12:46PM PDT
In support of the Crystal Gala
August 15 & 16
TRADEX, Abbotsford
The 360 Group is proud to present the Wings & Wheels drive-thru event on Aug 15-16 at Tradex. 120,000 sq. ft of some of the best vintage, hot rod, muscle & exotic vehicles in BC on display, as well as vintage emergency service vehicles, trucks and military vehicles. Also some spectacular antique and vintage airplanes!
This great family event is on sale now - get your tickets at FVTradex.com for $20 per carload!
All proceeds will be donated to the Crystal Gala Foundation for breast cancer.