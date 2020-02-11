West Coast Chef Fest

BC Produce Marketing Association and the BC Chef's Association

March 25

Executive Hotel

Coquitlam

bcpma.com

The West Coast Chef Fest is a new networking food & beverage event that highlights ten restaurants and culinary schools who are invited by the BCCA to create amazing appetizers and desserts while keeping fresh produce as the star of the plate!

There will be live food demonstrations, live and silent auctions and of course, entertainment!