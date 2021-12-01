VMF WINTER ARTS (February 11-27) is a free outdoor festival, transforming downtown Vancouver into an

open-air gallery and celebration featuring Augmented Reality (AR) art, light installations and a licensed,

covered outdoor Hub featuring live entertainment, art, food and drinks.

Designed to counter the winter season’s shorter days and darker nights, the festival invites residents and

visitors of all ages to safely rediscover and reimagine the city in a new light as it shines bright during one

of the darkest months of the year.

VMF Winter Arts is produced by the team behind Vancouver Mural Festival and presented by the

Downtown Vancouver BIA.