Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Livestream

● Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

● Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

● Where: Facebook and YouTube Live

● Admission: Free

Let’s kick off the holiday season this year – virtually!

Presented by Coast Capital Savings, the 10th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns virtually on

Saturday, November 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live. Watch from home as

Mayor and Council flip the switch to light Surrey’s 60-ft Christmas tree, which marks the start of the

holiday season. Following the livestream, stay tuned for a series of holiday contests held on the Surrey

Tree Lighting Facebook page, including the annual 12 Days of Giveaways contest leading up to Christmas

Day.

Hosted by your favourite duo, Santa and Mrs. Claus, this year’s free, family-friendly livestreamed event

will feature a variety of local performers, choirs and dance groups. Join the fun from home as Virtual

Surrey Tree Lighting hosts holiday baking, comedy sketches, kid’s crafts, stories and much more! Help

support the community and check out this year’s Virtual Holiday Market which showcases a variety of

local businesses.