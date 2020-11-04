Advertisement
Virtual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
CTV News Vancouver Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 6:00AM PST
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival Livestream
● Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020
● Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
● Where: Facebook and YouTube Live
● Admission: Free
Let’s kick off the holiday season this year – virtually!
Presented by Coast Capital Savings, the 10th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns virtually on
Saturday, November 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube Live. Watch from home as
Mayor and Council flip the switch to light Surrey’s 60-ft Christmas tree, which marks the start of the
holiday season. Following the livestream, stay tuned for a series of holiday contests held on the Surrey
Tree Lighting Facebook page, including the annual 12 Days of Giveaways contest leading up to Christmas
Day.
Hosted by your favourite duo, Santa and Mrs. Claus, this year’s free, family-friendly livestreamed event
will feature a variety of local performers, choirs and dance groups. Join the fun from home as Virtual
Surrey Tree Lighting hosts holiday baking, comedy sketches, kid’s crafts, stories and much more! Help
support the community and check out this year’s Virtual Holiday Market which showcases a variety of
local businesses.
For more details and a list of performers, visit surrey.ca/treelighting.