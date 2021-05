Virtual Surrey Canada Day

● Date: Thursday, July 1

● Time: Family Show from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Evening Show from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

● Admission: Free

Join us for a virtual Surrey Canada Day celebration on July 1!

Presented by KPU, this year’s free family-friendly virtual event will feature something for everyone.

Hosted by CTV Morning Live TV personalities Keri Adams and Jason Pires, this year’s free family-friendly virtual event will feature music and dance performances, Indigenous cultural sharing, a “Family Show” for kids and seniors, arts & crafts, special guest appearances, a Surrey Honda live car raffle, and a virtual firework finale to end the night.