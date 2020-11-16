Advertisement
Vancouver Tree Lighting
ctv vancouver Published Monday, November 16, 2020 11:33AM PST Last Updated Monday, November 16, 2020 11:38AM PST
14-year old holiday tradition goes virtual to benefit Children’s Festival!
Christmas 2020 looks a little different this year, but COVID-19’s Grinch-like grasp on holiday gatherings
isn’t stopping a 14-year tradition in Vancouver. From the comfort of your home watch Amacon and CTV
Vancouver on November 27th at 6pm as they officially light the 75 foot Amacon Christmas Tree. With over
1150 branches and over 100,000 lights the tree stands as a beacon of light this holiday season and a
perfect place to take that holiday selfie through December. Post a pic in front of the tree and tag
@amaconlivewell to show off your holiday spirit. Amacon will donate to the Vancouver International
Children’s Festival as part of its ‘Light It Up’ campaign that has raised over $1 million for local charities.