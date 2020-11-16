14-year old holiday tradition goes virtual to benefit Children’s Festival!

Christmas 2020 looks a little different this year, but COVID-19’s Grinch-like grasp on holiday gatherings

isn’t stopping a 14-year tradition in Vancouver. From the comfort of your home watch Amacon and CTV

Vancouver on November 27th at 6pm as they officially light the 75 foot Amacon Christmas Tree . With over

1150 branches and over 100,000 lights the tree stands as a beacon of light this holiday season and a

perfect place to take that holiday selfie through December. Post a pic in front of the tree and tag

@amaconlivewell to show off your holiday spirit. Amacon will donate to the Vancouver International

Children’s Festival as part of its ‘Light It Up’ campaign that has raised over $1 million for local charities.