Vancouver Mural Festival
CTV News Vancouver Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:29AM PDT Last Updated Wednesday, July 28, 2021 10:31AM PDT
August 4th to August 22nd
60+ New Murals
Vancouver Mural Festival 2021 celebrates creativity and diversity across the city! Discover a world of inspiration as local artists share their personal, cultural, and historical stories on over 60 new murals in 11 neighbourhoods. Get inspired and learn more with Mural Tours, Public Talks, Live Performances, and more while supporting local artists and communities! Download the VMF App to find and learn about 300+ murals and artists! vanmuralfest.ca or @vanmuralfest.
11 Neighbourhoods: Cambie Village // Downtown // Edgemont Village // Hogan’s Alley // Marpole // Mount Pleasant // Punjabi Market // River District // South Granville // Strathcona // West End
Programming Highlights:
- VMF Pop-Up Patio presented by Granville Island Brewing- Licensed, outdoor venue featuring 40+ live shows over 3 weeks plus weekend Brunch Club events. Performances range from Live Music to Drag, Burlesque, Graffiti Jams and more. The line-up—produced in partnership with guest curators and collectives—focusses on showcasing emerging local artists from underrepresented communities (tickets on sale July 7)
- Mural Tours- Daily guided walking mural tours, plus BSRP bike tour.
Art & Cultural Talks- Learn and get inspired at public talks including:
- In-person: Programming Public Space // Music Curators
- Online: VMF Mural Curators Roundtable // Black Strathcona Resurgence Project Curators & Artists // Afrofuturism // Unlearning Anti-Blackness Workshop // Blanketing the City Documentary Film Launch & Artist Talk // Punjabi Market Curators & Artists
- Mural Artists Painting- Experience over 60 murals come to life this summer as talented local artists paint murals throughout the city! Download the free VMF App to find murals and learn about artists.