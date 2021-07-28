Vancouver Mural Festival

August 4th to August 22nd

60+ New Murals

Vancouver Mural Festival 2021 celebrates creativity and diversity across the city! Discover a world of inspiration as local artists share their personal, cultural, and historical stories on over 60 new murals in 11 neighbourhoods. Get inspired and learn more with Mural Tours, Public Talks, Live Performances, and more while supporting local artists and communities! Download the VMF App to find and learn about 300+ murals and artists! vanmuralfest.ca or @vanmuralfest.

11 Neighbourhoods: Cambie Village // Downtown // Edgemont Village // Hogan’s Alley // Marpole // Mount Pleasant // Punjabi Market // River District // South Granville // Strathcona // West End

Programming Highlights: