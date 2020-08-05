Vancouver Mural Festival

August 18 – September 7

60+ Murals

9 Neighbourhoods

vanmuralfest.ca

2020 Marks 5 Years of the Vancouver Mural Festival!

This summer, we’re taking a break from our annual Street Party to share a reimagined celebration of art featuring 60+ new murals in 9 neighbourhoods over 3 weeks.

Discover the city’s open-air gallery of murals on free, daily guided tours or with the new VMF mobile App; Attend virtual and live Art Shows, Talks, and more.