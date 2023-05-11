Vancouver International Jazz Festival
The 2023 Vancouver International Jazz Festival is scheduled for June 23 to July 2 at locations throughout Vancouver, with over 140 shows, including over 50 free performances of diverse programming over ten days! This is the 38th year of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival.
The Festival kicks off with a free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and includes marquee shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse, plus club shows at various downtown venues, and culminates on Canada Day weekend at Granville Island venues including Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.
For more information on our events and programming or to purchase tickets to festival events like Chris Botti and BADBADNOTGOOD at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily performing as their new project Love in Exile and American jazz quartet, The Bad Plus at the Playhouse, click here!
DEVELOPING | 'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Top Conservative strategist accuses Liberals of dropping the ball on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper says the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from experts who study the matter.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Top paper executives covered up unlawful behaviour, Prince Harry's lawyer says
Senior executives of Mirror Group Newspapers authorized widespread illegal activity at their tabloids including the targeting of a British royal, the lawyer for Prince Harry and others suing the publisher said on Thursday.
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
Firefighters battling early-season wildfire on Vancouver Island
Twelve firefighters were battling a small wildfire on Vancouver Island Thursday, marking one of the first fires on the island amid what has already been a destructive fire season in British Columbia.
Mounties seek suspect, witnesses after assault with a weapon in Courtenay
Mounties in the Comox Valley are appealing to witnesses to come forward after a man was assaulted with a weapon and injured. Comox Valley RCMP officers responded to the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay around 6 p.m. Sunday for a report that a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.
Nanaimo regional district investigating malfunction at marsh siphon system
The Regional District of Nanaimo has confirmed that the siphon system at Coats Marsh Regional Park was malfunctioning recently, causing water to draw out of the marshland.
Special statement issued for Calgary amid hot weekend forecast
Calgary is going to be so sunny and warm this weekend that Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city.
Calgary dogs merit attention of judges at Westminster show
The Best in Show was chosen at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Tuesday and while their dogs didn't win, some Calgarians did very well.
United Conservatives promising 25 per cent seniors discount for some services
The United Conservative Party is promising to make life more affordable for seniors in Alberta.
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
Wildwood evacuation order lifted after 1 week, residents to remain on alert
Roadblocks at the Wildwood, Lobstick Resort and Hansonville communities in Yellowhead County were taken down Thursday morning.
Canadian soldiers deploying across Alberta to help fight wildfires
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have begun to move out to battle wildfires in Alberta.
Brad Bradford campaign video features women's transit 'horror stories' without consent
Toronto mayoral candidate Brad Bradford is standing by his decision to use TikTok clips in one of his campaign videos from several women who shared stories of feeling unsafe on the TTC.
Police announce crack down on unruly behavior after chaotic opening weekend at Canada's Wonderland
Police have announced a crack down on disruptive and threatening behaviour after a number of people were arrested during a chaotic opening weekend at Canada’s Wonderland.
WEATHER | Sunny stretch of weather expected to continue in Montreal
Thursday marks the seventh straight day of precipitation-free weather in Montreal, and not only is the city expecting to see more sun, but temperatures are expected to soar. The daytime high in Montreal is expected to climb to 26 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest day of the month so far. The normal high for May 11 is 18 C.
Dispute over ousted councillor heading to Court of King’s Bench
A rural community in Manitoba is taking a dispute with one of its councillors to court after trying to oust her from council.
WestJet to offer direct flight from Winnipeg to Atlanta
Winnipeggers will soon be able to fly direct to Atlanta
Saskatoon’s SPCA searching for new home after losing city contract
After 55 years, Saskatoon’s SPCA will no longer be the city’s pound.
Saskatchewan's last free-standing video store is a throw-back gem
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
Regina city council is prolonging a decision on any disciplinary action against 2 of its councillors
Council discussed a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Coun. Andrew Stevens violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
Jail staff didn't know Sask. woman who died in her cell was waiting for psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
Connor Bedard becomes sixth Pats player to win Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year
To the surprise of virtually no one Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard was named the winner of the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for player of the year on Wednesday.
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is set to get another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Majority of Digby County wildfire contained: DNRR
A wildfire in southwestern Nova Scotia continues to burn but is being held back.
Pedestrian struck in the Old East Village
On Thursday, emergency crews responded to reports that the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Old East Village. The incident occurred on Adelaide Street just north of Dundas Street at 11:15 a.m.
VIDEO | Airborne SUV stopped by hedge in south London
A front yard hedge stopped the momentum of an SUV that jumped the curb along Commissioners Road near Wortley Road.
WATCH | Surveillance video released from 2022 fatal hit and run
London police have released surveillance video of a vehicle believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run from September 2022.
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Northern cabinet minister wants lithium hydroxide facility built in northern Ont.
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the "sleeper story" of the province's massive auto industry transition
Galt businesses and school evacuated after gas leak
Around ten businesses and a public school were evacuated in Galt Thursday morning as a result of a gas leak.
Accused describes traumatic childhood during Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defence Wednesday.
Employee and customer accused of defrauding Guelph store out of over $2,000
Guelph police have charged a store employee and one of his regular customers with 13 counts of fraud.