The 2023 Vancouver International Jazz Festival is scheduled for June 23 to July 2 at locations throughout Vancouver, with over 140 shows, including over 50 free performances of diverse programming over ten days! This is the 38th year of the Vancouver International Jazz Festival.

The Festival kicks off with a free Downtown Jazz concert series outside the Vancouver Art Gallery and šxʷƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square and includes marquee shows at Queen Elizabeth Theatre and Vancouver Playhouse, plus club shows at various downtown venues, and culminates on Canada Day weekend at Granville Island venues including Performance Works, Ocean Artworks and The Revue Stage.

For more information on our events and programming or to purchase tickets to festival events like Chris Botti and BADBADNOTGOOD at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily performing as their new project Love in Exile and American jazz quartet, The Bad Plus at the Playhouse, click here!