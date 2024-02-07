VANCOUVER
Our Community

Vancouver International Auto Show

Vancouver International Auto Show
Share

The Vancouver International Auto Show, Western Canada’s best attended trade and consumer event, will mark its much-anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre (VCC) from March 20th to 24th!

Experience displays from over 20 manufacturing brandsand dealers showcasing their latest vehicles, concepts and technology, including a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, high-powered classics, over-landers, and everything in between to help British Columbians find an option that works for their lifestyle and unique driving needs.

Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive a wide variety of zero emission vehicles, helping British Columbians find an option that works for their lifestyle and unique driving needs. The “Indoor to Outdoor” test drives will feature the widest array of vehicle options ever offered at the event, including vehicles that qualify for provincial rebates.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the West Coast’s automotive lifestyle! 

For tickets and more information, click here!

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drug, weapon charges laid against CAF members

Two members of the Canadian Armed Forces are facing drug charges, according to the Department of National Defence. One of them is also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News