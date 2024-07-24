Up the Down Market Vancouver

September 19

5pm - 9pm

Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre

Make a Real Investment Through an Unreal Stock Game!

At Up the Down Market, you and your team will go head-to-head with the heavyweights of the financial industry, buying and selling shares in fictitious companies to see who’s the savviest and shrewdest. As you play, you will make a lasting investment in people with Down syndrome.