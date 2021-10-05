Make a REAL Investment Through an UNREAL Stock Game - Up the Down Market Canada!

The Down Syndrome Resource Foundation hosts their annual Up The Down Market fundraising event on

November 4 2021.

At Up the Down Market, teams go head-to-head with the heavyweights of finance and

industry, buying and selling shares in fictitious companies to see who's the savviest and shrewdest.

News broadcasts from CTV fuel the trading frenzy as competing teams brave the ups and downs of

the market and vie for the coveted Up the Down Market trophy and national bragging rights!

Players invest in something more significant than just stocks and bonds. Through Up the Down

Market, a deposit is made toward a brighter future for individuals with Down syndrome - a

compounding investment that pays lifetime dividends to so many families.

Up the Down Market Canada

November 4, 2021

2:30-5:00 pm PT | 5:30-8:00 pm ET