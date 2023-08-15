MAKE A REAL INVESTMENT THROUGH AN UNREAL STOCK GAME

Wednesday October 11, 2023

Reception - 5:00 pm | Dinner - 6:00 pm

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

https://DSRF.org/Vancouver

At Up the Down Market, you and your team will go head-to-head with the heavyweights of the financial industry, buying and selling shares in fictitious companies to see who's the savviest and shrewdest. News broadcasts from CTV fuel the trading frenzy as competing tables brave the ups and downs of the market and vie for the coveted Up the Down Market trophy - and bragging rights for the next year.

As you play, you’ll be investing in something more significant than just stocks and bonds. Through Up the Down Market, a deposit is made toward a brighter future for people with Down syndrome - a compounding investment that pays lifetime dividends to hundreds of families.

Up the Down Market is presented by the Down Syndrome Resource Foundation. DSRF provides comprehensive support, rich social connections, and the best resources available to BC’s Down syndrome community so each person can thrive.