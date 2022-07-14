Down Syndrome Resource Foundation



Up the Down Market



Fairmont Hotel Vancouver



September 22

Make a REAL Investment Through an UNREAL Stock Game!

At Up the Down Market, you and your team will go head-to-head with the heavyweights of the financial

industry, buying and selling shares in fictitious companies to see who’s the savviest and shrewdest. News

broadcasts from CTV fuel the trading frenzy as competing tables brave the ups and downs of the market

and vie for the coveted Up the Down Market trophy – and bragging rights for the next year.

As you play, you’ll be investing in something more significant than just stocks and bonds. Through Up the

Down Market, a deposit is made toward a brighter future for people with Down syndrome – a compounding

investment that pays lifetime dividends to hundreds of families.