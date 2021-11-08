Toy Mountain is back for another year!

Tis the season for giving and we hope you’ll be able to join us in helping families in need in our communities this holiday season.

Toy Mountain returns to Guildford Town Centre on December 2nd and 3rd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are unable to build a mountain of toys this year, but we will be on site accepting new unwrapped toys at centre court and accepting cash donations online, all in support of the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

Join CTV Vancouver, MOVE 103.5 and 94.5 Virgin Radio on location at Guildford Town Centre, from 5:30am to 9pm December 2 and 5:30am to 7pm December 3.

For all the early risers who make a donation on site between 6am and 9am, Triple O’s will treat you to a complimentary breakfast to go!

Thanks to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, your donations to Toy Mountain will help put smiles on faces of families in need this holiday season.

Donate now to Toy Mountain, sponsored by Alpine Credits & King of Floors.