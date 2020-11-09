Toy Mountain is back for another year!

The tradition continues, only this year, we’re building a virtual mountain of toys!

We’ll miss seeing you but hope to count on your continued support to help our partners at the Salvation Army bring smiles to the faces of families in need this holiday season.

Tune in to CTV Vancouver, 103.5 QMFM, 94.5 Virgin Radio and TSN 1040 during our Toy Mountain week from November 30th to December 4th.

Thanks to Salvation Army’s community partnerships, your cash donation goes further to purchase toys and much-needed items for teens, who often get forgotten during this time of year.

Although we can’t all be together during this holiday season, we can still come together to help those in need.

Donate now to Toy Mountain, sponsored by Guildford Town Centre, Alpine Credits & Surrey Honda.