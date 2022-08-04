The Whisky Wisemen Society

6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

Westwood Plateau Golf & Country Club

August 26

The Whisky Wisemen Society is proud to announce the return of our Whisky Wisemen 6th Annual Charity

Golf Tournament in the city of Vancouver, B.C. Whisky Wisemen is dedicated to creating sustainable

fundraising models, and this year we are excited to continue this channel of raising funds.

Described as "The most fun golf tournament in British Columbia", This event will bring together a love of

whisky, the enjoyment of the sport, and a day of fun for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Taking place at the beautiful Westwood Plateau Country Golf Club, join us as we bring together business

leaders for a day of golf and networking - all for a great cause.