Arts Club Theatre Company

The Wedding Party

January 9–February 9, 2020

It’s the big day, but the newlyweds are offstage and the two families are at each other’s throats. The father

of the groom saves a seat for the dog, a long-lost twin confuses everyone, and the bride’s mother is cut off

from the wine. Grab a ringside seat for all the laughs, debauchery, disagreements, and love as this

changing cast of characters keeps you howling right up to the final dance.