Arts Club Theatre Company
 
The Wedding Party
 
January 9–February 9, 2020
 
 
 
It’s the big day, but the newlyweds are offstage and the two families are at each other’s throats. The father
 
of the groom saves a seat for the dog, a long-lost twin confuses everyone, and the bride’s mother is cut off
 
from the wine. Grab a ringside seat for all the laughs, debauchery, disagreements, and love as this
 
changing cast of characters keeps you howling right up to the final dance.