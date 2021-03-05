Advertisement
The Virtual Western Canada Mental Health Summit
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, March 5, 2021 12:30PM PST Last Updated Friday, March 5, 2021 12:41PM PST
Live Streaming on April 21
Held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 8:15am to 4:50pm, PST.
Join us in our effort to help individuals who are struggling with mental health issues during the
unprecedented global health crisis.
Learn new coping strategies to help adjust to the new normal as we work our way through the pandemic.
Hear from world renown experts including: Dr. Gabor Mate, Dr. David Burns, Dr. Margaret Wehrenberg, Dr.
Paquette, Dr. Caroline Buzanko Donald Altman and moderated by Maria LeRose.
Conference topics:
- Illness and Health in an Insane Culture
- Feeling Great: You Can Change the Way You Feel
- Pandemic Anxiety: Surviving Stress, Fear and Grief During Turbulent Times
- Embracing Awe: The Mental Health Benefits of Wonder
- Gen Stressed: Helping Kids and Teens Manage Anxiety
The conference is relevant to all professionals and the general public. Special general public pricing, $99.
plus taxes.
Sponsored by CTV, Jack Hirose and Associates, Sunshine Coast Health Centre and Georgia Straight
Women’s Clinic.
For more information and to register go to: webinars.jackhirose.com