The Vancouver Canadians are excited to bring baseball back to The Nat. There will be weekly events/giveaways you won’t want to miss!

The Canadians and RBC have teamed up for another year of RBC We Care Wednesdays at Nat Bailey Stadium. 10 different charities will be highlighted throughout the season for their effort, impact, and inspiration in our community.

Ready to win on the field AND off? BCLC and the C’s invite you to PlayNow Thursdays this season! Each Thursday home game will feature a Scratch & Win ticket giveaway for the first 1,000 adult fans

Nothing says summer in Vancouver quite like Fortis BC ‘Nooners at The Nat! Start your weekend early with some day baseball and get home in plenty of time for dinner. First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Can’t get enough day baseball? Head out to The Nat on Saturdays in April, May and June for a special 1:05 p.m. matinee game!

Summer Saturday nights aren’t complete without a C’s fireworks extravaganzas as the grand finale! We’ll light up the night sky every home Saturday from July through September.

Giveaways, kids run the bases and C’s baseball at The Nat on a picture-perfect Sunday afternoon? Sounds like A&W Family Fun Sundays! Bring the whole crew for an afternoon of family friendly fun at the ballpark.

