The Vancouver Canadians are excited to bring baseball back at the Nat. There will be weekly events/giveaways you won’t want to miss!

Who doesn’t love winning? BCLC and the C’s want to make you a winner on Tuesdays with all sorts of games, contests and more. Plus, local groups can enter to win a night in their honor.

The Canadians have partnered with RBC to recognize local organizations who go above and beyond to show they care about our community. 11 different charities will be highlighted throughout the season for their effort, impact and inspiration.

We’re turning back the clock for every Thursday home game as the C’s don throwback jerseys from 1996 that were inspired by the original Canadians uniform from the late 70s. It’s a blast from the past!

A Vancouver staple is back and better than ever: it’s Fortis BC ‘Nooners at The Nat! Start your weekend early with some day baseball and get home in plenty of time for dinner. First pitch at 1:05 p.m.

Missed your chance at day baseball on Friday? The C’s go right back to work under the sun on Saturdays in April and May this season with Saturday “Nat-In-Ehs” at the ballpark! Summer Saturday nights aren’t complete without a C’s fireworks extravaganzas as the grand finale! We’ll light up the night sky every home Saturday from June through September.

Mascot madness, kids run the bases and C’s baseball? Sounds like A&W Family Fun Sundays! Bring the whole brood for an afternoon at The Nat.