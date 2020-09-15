Arts Club Theatre Company

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS

November 19 - January 3

A FUN, FLIRTY ALTERNATIVE TO HOLIDAY CONVENTIONS

Just a month after seeing her fiancé kiss another woman on national TV, Mary is ready to re-enter the dating world. Going on dates that range from comical to bad to comically bad, Mary grows increasingly pessimistic—until she meets someone who changes her outlook on life. This charming one-woman play puts a Sex and the City spin on the holiday season.