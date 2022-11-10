The timeless musical masterpiece, The Sound of Music, is at the Arts Club Theatre Company’s Stanley

Industrial Alliance Stage until December 24!

The hills are alive! One of the most powerful and romantic musicals of all time, The Sound of Music brims

with beloved tunes such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and “Edelweiss.”

Journey along with the spirited Maria, who takes a governess position with the von Trapp family, falling first

for the children and then the widower Captain von Trapp himself, all against the stirring backdrop of pre-

WWII Austria.