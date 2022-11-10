The Sound of Music

What the 'Freedom Convoy' commission heard about the Alberta blockade

Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act heard witness testimony about the Coutts, Alta., protest. From texts the mayor sent accusing then-premier of Alberta Jason Kenney of 'ignoring... domestic terrorists,' to protesters' push for political meetings, here are the key takeaways from the Coutts-focused testimony.

Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

Shortly after Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday along the east coast of Florida, it was downgraded to a tropical storm but it was still battering a large area of the storm-weary state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain.

  • The gloves were on in the 'Fight to End' charity boxing event

    They were putting on the glam, and lacing up the gloves Wednesday night in a bid to fight homelessness. About one thousand people were on hand for the second annual The Fight to End at RBC Place in London, Ont. The charity boxing event raised money for Joan’s Place, a future home in downtown London for young mothers experiencing homelessness.

  • Western University faculty in position to strike

    The possibility of a strike is being talked about amongst faculty members at London, Ont.’s Western University. 91 per cent of union members voted in favour of strike action if sufficient progress at the bargaining table is not made regarding job security and benefits for part-time workers, among other requests.

