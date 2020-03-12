The Scotiabank Bowl for Big Brothers Classic

Various Bowling Centres across the Lower Mainland

April 2020

bowlforbigbrothers.com

The 41st annual Scotiabank Bowl for Big Brothers Classic is Big Brothers’ signature FUN-raising event, where thousands of people get together to enjoy a night of bowling in support of the valuable mentoring programs provided for over 1,000 children each year free of charge.

Sign up, collect pledges, and allow us to treat your team to a fun filled bowling event. Get ready and don’t forget to plan your costume because this years theme is Circus! Join us under the BIG Tent for an amazing night of bowling, prizes, and fun!