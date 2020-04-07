Two Weeks. Two Million. Together.

April 7 - April 21

Covidrelieftogether.org

604-891-5682

Right now, the Salvation Army and Union Gospel Mission are responding on the frontlines - providing food, shelter and safety. The guests they serve are incredibly vulnerable and the pandemic is hitting them hard.

The Salvation Army and Union Gospel Mission are working together and are raising funds which will help them respond to the surging needs in each of the communities they serve, on the downtown eastside and across the province. ​

Learn how you can help by visiting covidrelieftogether.org or call 604-891-5682.