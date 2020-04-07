The Salvation Army & Union Gospel Mission COVID Relief Together Fund
CTV News Vancouver Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:29AM PDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 7, 2020 10:36AM PDT
Two Weeks. Two Million. Together.
April 7 - April 21
604-891-5682
Right now, the Salvation Army and Union Gospel Mission are responding on the frontlines - providing food, shelter and safety. The guests they serve are incredibly vulnerable and the pandemic is hitting them hard.
The Salvation Army and Union Gospel Mission are working together and are raising funds which will help them respond to the surging needs in each of the communities they serve, on the downtown eastside and across the province.
Learn how you can help by visiting covidrelieftogether.org or call 604-891-5682.
RELATED IMAGES