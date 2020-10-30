The Salvation Army’s iconic red Christmas kettles are on the streets November 13th thru to December 24th

and your support has never been more important … or more meaningful.

This year the army is offering an electronic option to keep you safe. Simply tap and go … and your

donation will go directly to feed, clothe and shelter our communities most vulnerable.

You can also donate online at fillthekettle.com This year, even on the merriest of days, everyone needs an

army.