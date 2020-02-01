The Original Harlem Globetrotters

Abbotsford - Abbotsford Centre

January 31

7PM

Vancouver – Pacific Coliseum

February 1

2PM & 7PM

harlemglobetrotters.ca

The Original Harlem Globetrotters return to Vancouver and Abbotsford on January 31st and February 1st. This is more than a basketball game. It is more than a show. It is the one and only Harlem Globetrotters in an all-new, larger-than-life world tour. You’ll be on your feet, out of your seat, laughing until it hurts and loving every moment.