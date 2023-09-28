Our Community

The Moustache Miler

miler

The Moustache Miler is an all volunteer non-profit benefiting Movember Canada. We have raised over $50,000 since 2018, which helps the Movember Foundation fund groundbreaking projects in prostate & testicular cancers, mental health, and suicide prevention.

2023 will feature a 5km night race, followed by an after-party at Stanley Park Brewing. As always, the focus is on community, mental health, and getting people to Move for Movember.

Registration opens on September 22, 2023 and Early Bird Pricing is in effect from Sept 22-24 so people can get the cheapest rates before it goes up to the regular rates. Early Bird rates (Sept 22-24) are $59 for the race and after-party and $39 for the race only. The theme this year is The Show Must Glow On.

Date:  Friday, November 10th

7pm, Stanley Park Brewing

moustachemiler.com

