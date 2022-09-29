The Moustache Miler is an all volunteer non-profit benefiting Movember Canada. We have raised over

$40,000 since 2018, which helps the Movember Foundation fund groundbreaking projects in prostate &

testicular cancers, mental health, and suicide prevention.

2022 will feature a 5km night race, followed by an after-party at Stanley Park Brewing. As always, the

focus is on community, mental health, and getting people to Move for Movember.

Date: Thursday, November 10th

7pm, Stanley Park Brewing