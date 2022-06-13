The Leith Wheeler Stanley Park Open is back! Tennis BC is gearing up to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the annual tournament running from July 8-24th at the Stanley Park Tennis Courts.

The largest public tennis tournament in North America has a nice ring to it. With over 1200 competitors, the 17-day event offers a number of categories of play for all ages and levels.

To celebrate the return of a full summer of tennis tournaments, Tennis BC has increased the prize money for the Open event and will televise the finals. Next to the VanOpen, the Leith Wheeler Stanley Park Open is set to attract some of the top players across Canada.

Not interested in signing up for the tournament? Come hang out at the at the Stanley Park Brewing beer garden and enjoy the tournament atmosphere that you can’t find anywhere else!

Select July on the following link to view all Leith Wheeler Stanley Park Open events – Tennis BC tournament calendar

Interested in Volunteering for the 2022 Leith Wheeler Stanley Park Open? Click here to find out more!