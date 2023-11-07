The Gingerbread Men: A Holiday Cabaret

An Arts Club Theatre Company presentation

December 1–17, 2023

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

Come cozy up with The Gingerbread Men this winter! Prepare to be whisked away on a dough-lightful cabaret of classic holiday songs and merriment. Fresh out of the pan with their signature golly-gee charm, toe-tapping tunes, and buttery-smooth harmonies, these crooners are the perfect recipe for a holly jolly good time.

Established in 2012 during the Arts Club’s production of White Christmas, this dashing, debonair, cookie-crazed quartet is served with a side of ham & cheese. They gleefully infuse their performances with witty banter, heartfelt nostalgia, and a celebration of festive traditions, while their playful twists and surprises add a dash of excitement to the mixing bowl.

The Gingerbread Men are sure to gingersnap you into the Christmas spirit!