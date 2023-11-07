VANCOUVER
The Gingerbread Men: A Holiday Cabaret

gbm
An Arts Club Theatre Company presentation
 
December 1–17, 2023
Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre
Come cozy up with The Gingerbread Men this winter! Prepare to be whisked away on a dough-lightful cabaret of classic holiday songs and merriment. Fresh out of the pan with their signature golly-gee charm, toe-tapping tunes, and buttery-smooth harmonies, these crooners are the perfect recipe for a holly jolly good time.
 
Established in 2012 during the Arts Club’s production of White Christmas, this dashing, debonair, cookie-crazed quartet is served with a side of ham & cheese. They gleefully infuse their performances with witty banter, heartfelt nostalgia, and a celebration of festive traditions, while their playful twists and surprises add a dash of excitement to the mixing bowl.
 
The Gingerbread Men are sure to gingersnap you into the Christmas spirit!

NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party are keeping the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday, advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later today, the Senate is also set to vote to advance a Conservative private member's bill seeking further carbon price exemptions for certain fuels used in farming.

opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

