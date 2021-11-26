Festival of Trees Vancouver

In support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

Fairmont Hotel Vancouver

November 26 – January 2

bcchf.ca

The Festival of Trees Vancouver is a cherished community tradition benefitting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and in 2021 it will return for the second year at the world-renowned Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

In 2020, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver was able to raise over $50,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and in 2021, the hotel looks to raise even more to support this important organization.

Festival of Trees provides an invaluable opportunity for local BC companies and organizations to connect with customers, engage with employees and support the only hospital in British Columbia devoted exclusively to the province’s sickest and most injured children. By supporting this great cause, organizations will have the chance to decorate a tree that will be voted on by the public as they visit the hotel throughout the holidays.

The festival is now open for public viewing. Whether sponsoring a tree or stopping by to get in the holiday spirit, BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and Fairmont Hotel Vancouver invite everyone to join in on the festive 2021 season.