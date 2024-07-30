VANCOUVER
October 26, 2024
24th ANNUAL CRYSTAL GALA
 
The Crystal Gala Foundation has built a reputation as one of the most elegant and exciting fundraising events in the Fraser Valley. The Gala, held every October, is our primary fundraising event of the year. Elaborate décor, decadent meal service, and engaging entertainment are always on the evening’s agenda.
 
The Gala is a formal affair held in Abbotsford.
  • Doors Open at 5:00 pm.
  • Guests are greeted with a Crystal Gala-themed reception drink and appetizers.
  • Silent auction and games hosted throughout the evening.
  • A three-course gourmet dinner with signature dessert.
  • Live auction excitement after dinner.
  • Entertainment and dancing until the wee hours.
  • We say our goodbyes at 1 am.

For more information and tickets click here.

