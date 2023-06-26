The CPKC Women’s Open
The CPKC Women’s Open is an international championship that attracts professional golfers from all over the world and features past winners Paula Reto (2022), Jin Young Ko (2019), and Brooke Henderson (2018)!
The 2023 edition of the CPKC Women's Open will be held at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club from August 22nd to 27th, marking the sixth time the province of British Columbia has hosted Canada's Women's Open Championship, with the last time being 2015 at The Vancouver Golf Club, where Lydia Ko won her third CPKC Women's Open title.
In the nine years of title sponsorship of the CPKC Women’s Open, more than $16 million has been raised to support children’s heart health in the communities. The 2023 charitable beneficiary of the CPKC Women’s Open will be the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation in Vancouver, B.C
Tickets are on sale now for the CPKC Women's Open at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club! General admission tickets start at just $20 for early week access, while tournament rounds tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $50. A final round Sunday ticket is $60.
A specially priced youth ticket (13-17 years old) is also available while juniors aged 12-and-under gain free grounds admission all week long. Click here for a full list of ticket packages and more info!
Russian defence minister makes first public appearance since mercenary revolt as uncertainty swirls
After Russia's most serious political crisis in decades, uncertainty swirled Monday about the fate of the former Putin ally who led a brief armed rebellion, his Wagner mercenary group, and the two military chiefs with whom he has clashed over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Long-term smoke exposure may be associated with dying from a tumour: study
Amid some of the worst air quality to hit North America in decades, a new study has dug into the long-term health impacts of smoke exposure.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Celebration and protest erupts during Canada's largest Pride parade in Toronto
Bubbles filled the sky and cheers rang through the streets of Toronto on Sunday as thousands of colourfully-clad revelers at Canada's largest Pride parade voiced their support for a community facing rising levels of hate and intolerance.
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick dies at 44
Montreal Alouettes veteran Dahrran Diedrick has died at the age of 44. Diedrick had been battling cancer for several years, and complications related to his illness led to his death at the Toronto General Hospital shortly after 2 a.m., Saturday, while surrounded by family and friends.
Sweden's NATO membership bid on the agenda as Trudeau, Nordic leaders meet in Iceland
Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance will be discussed today at a meeting of Nordic leaders in Iceland, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance.
The aftermath of a Russian mercenary chief's armed rebellion, Shopify takes on the CRA and who should pay for the Titan sub search?
Montreal has poorest air quality in the world due to wildfire smoke
As far as big cities go, Montreal has the worst air quality in the world on Sunday, according to a website that tracks air quality indexes (AQIs) across the globe. The smog is a product of wildfires in northern Quebec, 80 of which are currently burning.
Vancouver Island
This B.C. private island could be yours for $2.25 million
For those dreaming of an off-the-grid lifestyle, an entire island in B.C. that’s currently on the market might be calling your name.
'The classic David and Goliath story': Pig versus bear stand-off caught on camera
A heroic pig named Barbie Q defended her fellow farm animals from a bear, an act her owner says is an inspiration.
Highway 4 wildfire closure drives home B.C.'s need to think big about climate measures
British Columbia's enormous effort to speed the partial reopening of Highway 4 on Vancouver Island - closed for upwards of two weeks due to a wildfire - is another illustration of the dramatic costs tied to climate impacts, says an economist.
Calgary
Calgary-based Suncor Energy says it suffered a cyber security incident
A Canadian oil company is the latest to report it experienced a cyber security incident.
Calgarians to have their say on new multisport fieldhouse project on Monday
The much-anticipated multisport fieldhouse project, expected to cost in excess of $300 million, will see Calgarians address the multisport fieldhouse committee on Monday.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Edmonton
Body found in burned car in northeast Edmonton
A dead person was found in a vehicle on fire in northeast Edmonton Sunday evening.
'He was phenomenal': Alberta man takes the stage alongside Nickelback at Roger's Place
First he won a contest to sing with Nickelback. Then, he won over the crowd as he took his chance to be a rockstar.
Connor McDavid expected to win third Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP
Connor McDavid is expected to win his third Hart Trophy as NHL MVP when the league reveals its award recipients at a ceremony Monday night.
Toronto
Toronto will elect a new mayor today. Here's what you need to know
From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., eligible Toronto residents can cast their votes for which of the 102 mayoral candidates they want to see at the helm of city hall.
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
Montreal
Thunderstorm and smog warnings in effect in Montreal and other regions of Quebec
Two weather alerts are in effect in Montreal first thing Monday morning. Environment and Climate Change Canada continued its smog alert for Montreal and the surrounding area and also issued a special weather statement for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.
Man killed in apartment in Longueuil building fire
A man in his 30s has died after being found unconscious in one of four apartments in a Longueuil apartment building that caught fire early on Monday morning.
Fire set in a Montreal used car dealership on Monday
A used car dealership was damaged by an apparent arson early on Monday morning in northwest Montreal. The flames also destroyed four cars, but no injuries had been reported by midnight.
Winnipeg
Police warn residents after 9-year-old mauled by coyote
A 9-year-old boy is recovering after being mauled by a coyote on the outskirts of the city Saturday evening.
'A town they can live in, thrive in, and stay in': Steinbach celebrates Pride
Hundreds gathered in Steinbach Sunday, as Manitoba's third-largest city celebrated Pride.
What to do on Canada Day in Winnipeg and southern Manitoba
Canada Day is fast approaching, here's what's happening in and around Winnipeg on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate Canada's birthday.
Saskatoon
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
Saskatoon cyclists support safety audit of intersection where teacher was killed
Saskatoon councillors are set to vote on whether to conduct a safety audit of an intersection where a cyclist was killed after colliding with a truck in May.
Doors Open Saskatoon provides a look inside the city's landmarks
On Sunday, buildings and businesses across the city opened their doors to the public in an event that lets you peek inside city landmarks.
Regina
Man charged in attempted murder investigation in Regina after allegedly running over victim twice
A man in Regina is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly running over a woman twice and fleeing from officers at high speeds.
'Love and prosperity': Regina Hindu community celebrates Ratha Yatra
Regina's Hindu community was on the move Sunday, during the annual "Festival of Chariots" or Ratha Yatra.
Gone in a flash: Peony enjoyers seize the moment at Regina flower show
Regina was host to a strategically timed flower show featuring peonies, the colourful perennial that blooms for just a handful of days in June.
Atlantic
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire
Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire. While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.
London
Grand Bend business steps back in time
A person seen in an old photo of the Dairy Dip that is now displayed on the business in Grand Bend, recently returned for a recreation.
Barn fire near Shedden
According Southwold Fire Department, no animals were involved and there are no reported injuries.
Watches and warning come down, cooler start to the week
Environment Canada began tracking a severe thunderstorm just after 9 p.m. Sunday
Northern Ontario
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Northern Ont. farm is making best of weather conditions
Sometimes dry weather is in favour of northern farms.
Kitchener
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
Police looking for suspect after seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener
Waterloo regional police and Peel police are both searching for a suspect after a seven-kilometre car chase through Kitchener.
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.