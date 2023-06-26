The CPKC Women’s Open is an international championship that attracts professional golfers from all over the world and features past winners Paula Reto (2022), Jin Young Ko (2019), and Brooke Henderson (2018)!

The 2023 edition of the CPKC Women's Open will be held at Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club from August 22nd to 27th, marking the sixth time the province of British Columbia has hosted Canada's Women's Open Championship, with the last time being 2015 at The Vancouver Golf Club, where Lydia Ko won her third CPKC Women's Open title.

In the nine years of title sponsorship of the CPKC Women’s Open, more than $16 million has been raised to support children’s heart health in the communities. The 2023 charitable beneficiary of the CPKC Women’s Open will be the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation in Vancouver, B.C

Tickets are on sale now for the CPKC Women's Open at the Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club! General admission tickets start at just $20 for early week access, while tournament rounds tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $50. A final round Sunday ticket is $60.

A specially priced youth ticket (13-17 years old) is also available while juniors aged 12-and-under gain free grounds admission all week long. Click here for a full list of ticket packages and more info!