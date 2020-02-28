The BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need
CTV News Vancouver Published Friday, February 28, 2020 11:29AM PST
BC SPCA
Lottery for Animals in Need
Tickets on sale now
When you play, the animals always win in the BC SPCA Lottery for animals in need!
With a 50/50 pot up to $300,000 and 31 cash prizestotaling to $100,000, you can win big and help the animals at the same time. Tickets start at just $30, so get yours today at lottery.spca.bc.ca
Know your limit, play within it. 19+
BC Gaming Event License #123686 & #123685