The Artists for Conservation Festival is back! The multi-day, nature-themed arts and culture event returns to premiere at VanDusen Botanical Gardens September 22 – 25.

The Festival features leading local and international artists, while highlighting the natural and cultural heritage of Vancouver's Lower Mainland. Enjoy a rich program including one of the world’s top wildlife and nature-themed art exhibits, painting and sculpture demonstrations, birds of prey, musical and cultural performances and more..

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door at www.artistsforconservation.org or at www.vandusengarden.org. You can also take in the virtual art exhibit here.