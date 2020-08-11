The Artists for Conservation Festival

October 1 - 4

VanDusen Botanical Garden

Live and Virtual Event

Main Event: VanDusen Botanical Garden, Vancouver, BC | Oct 1-4, 2020

Preview: Maplewood Flats, North Vancouver, BC | Sept 19-20

Live and Virtual Event!

The Artists for Conservation Festival is a multi-day, nature-themed arts and culture event for all ages. Featuring a wide range of local and international artists the event highlights the natural and cultural heritage of Vancouver's Lower Mainland through a rich program of art exhibits, workshops, musical and cultural performances, First Nations presentations and more. Enjoy world-class conservation-themed art, music and cultural performances, live art demos and many more exciting activities taking place over the weekend. Presented by RE/MAX Agents of Lower Mainland.