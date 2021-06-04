TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival

Over 100 Virtual Events

June 25 - July 4

coastaljazz.ca

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver’s signature Festival, celebrates its 35th edition

this summer from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 4.

After cancelling the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is

pleased to present a modified 2021 Festival with a program of over 100 virtual events!

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival includes performances by British Columbia’s

plethora of talented artists; streams from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris;

free online workshops; club performances; and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz.

All streams will be available until midnight on July 6, 2021.