TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 10:20AM PDT Last Updated Friday, June 4, 2021 10:24AM PDT
Over 100 Virtual Events
June 25 - July 4
The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver’s signature Festival, celebrates its 35th edition
this summer from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 4.
After cancelling the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society is
pleased to present a modified 2021 Festival with a program of over 100 virtual events!
The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival includes performances by British Columbia’s
plethora of talented artists; streams from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris;
free online workshops; club performances; and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz.
All streams will be available until midnight on July 6, 2021.