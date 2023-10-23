Our Community

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival

Tree Lighting

Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
Surrey Civic Plaza
November 25 & 26
surreytreelighting.ca

The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market is back and has been extended to two days! The festival will be held at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ring in the season with two days of free entertainment, children's activities, food trucks, rides, and photos with Santa!

Join Keri Adams and watch Mayor and Council Flip the Switch to light the City’s 60ft. Christmas Tree on Saturday, November 25th! The tree will remain on display and illuminated until January 2024.

