Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival
Surrey Civic Plaza
November 20th
NOON – 10 PM
FREE ADMISSION!
Surrey Tree Lighting festival returns brighter than ever to Surrey Civic Plaza! Join us for this free event on Saturday, November 20th to kick off the holiday season with immersive light displays, live music, a Holiday Market, food trucks, free hot chocolate, and family activities.
