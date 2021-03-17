Surrey Party for the Planet Livestream

Date: Thursday, April 22

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Facebook and YouTube Live

Admission: Free

Celebrate Earth Day with a Party for the Planet, virtually!

Join us for the tenth annual Party for the Planet celebration on Thursday, April 22 at 5pm broadcasted on Facebook and YouTube Live.

Presented by TD Canada Trust, this year’s free, family-friendly livestream will feature a series of segments from Surrey’s Sustainability, Parks, Transportation, Waste Management and other departments to educate viewers on environmental initiatives and ways to live sustainably and contribute to a healthier planet. The livestream will include environmental education for all ages, musical entertainment, Indigenous performances, interactive workshops, quizzes, kids crafts and more. Plus, viewers can be entered to win over $700 of prizes!

For more information visit surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet