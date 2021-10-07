Surrey Hospitals Foundation Fundraising Campaign
Surrey Hospitals Foundation is pleased to announce that Canadian business icon Jim Pattison is making a $4 million matching donation to kick-start a fundraising campaign to upgrade the Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgery Centre in Surrey.
This 188,000 square foot, award-winning, LEED Gold outpatient facility is celebrating 10 years of service this year. Over 3 million patients from all over British Columbia have received care here since it opened its doors in 2011.
After a decade of service, the Centre is coming of age and requires additional investment beyond what is available from the health care system.
Surrey Hospitals Foundation thanks Mr Pattison for this leadership gift which helps them reach out to the community to fundraise to keep this Centre leading edge. Investment in innovative, life-saving equipment not only helps better diagnose and treat patients, but also helps us attract and retain the best medical talent from around the world.
Donate today at DoubleYourDonation.ca. Jim Pattison will match your donation.
Vancouver Top Stories
Vancouver Island
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen 45 years ago in Toronto. He just found it in Tokyo
Randy Bachman's first guitar was stolen from a Holiday Inn in Toronto in 1976. Forty-five years later, he found it in Tokyo.
Prolific graffiti vandal 'KHAOS' reaches settlement with City of Nanaimo
Throughout 2020, the city says that a graffiti tagger sprayed their moniker, "KHAOS," roughly 450 times on properties across the city.
Pair of orphaned minks released into wild by Vancouver Island animal centre
Two orphaned minks that were found in separate areas of Vancouver Island have been released back into the wild after being cared for at the BC SPCA's WildARC facility in Metchosin.
Calgary
Calgary restaurant loses business and liquor licences for failing to comply with COVID-19 restrictions
The City of Calgary said it had revoked Without Papers Pizza's business licence and issued 27 tickets.
Hospitalization rates decline as a result of restrictions according to Alberta COVID-19 modelling
New COVID-19 modelling for Alberta suggests the province has reached its pandemic peak for hospitalizations -- as long as restrictions such as proof of vaccination stay in place and vaccination rates continue to increase.
Alberta Medical Association calls for mandatory vaccination in schools
While many Alberta doctors agree that the province's move to return contract tracing in schools is the right way to go, they also say much more can be done to protect students in classrooms.
Edmonton
Edmonton girl, 13, attacked by a man swinging a knife while walking home from school
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a weapon while she was walking home from school in north Edmonton Monday, an incident that was caught on camera.
Edmonton charity says it's in need of funding to continue feeding less fortunate
As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, an Edmonton charity that provides food for over 500 families and seniors experiencing chronic poverty says its program is in jeopardy.
Downtown jewelry heist leaves Edmonton police chasing thieves
Security alarms rang out in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning after a pair of thieves smashed jewelry cases and made off with some of the treasures inside.
Toronto
Toronto woman cut off from family overseas during WhatsApp outage seeks new platform
After Bora Skenderi was disconnected with her family in Albania for seven hours on Monday during WhatsApp's mass outage, she started seeking other platforms to connect.
More than 80 staff at Toronto long-term care home suspended without pay after not getting COVID-19 vaccine
More than 80 employees at a Toronto long-term care home have been suspended without pay for failing to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, staff say.
Montreal
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
No religious exemptions for Quebec health-care workers' mandatory vaccination
There will be no exemptions for religious reasons for health-care workers in Quebec mandated to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Quebec man arrested after 4-day Amber Alert now faces nine additional charges
The 36-year-old has now been charged with kidnapping his three-year old son, attempted murder using a prohibited weapon and attempting to murder peace officers using a firearm.
Winnipeg
132 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Manitoba on Thursday
Manitoba announced 132 new COVID-19 cases and one new death on Thursday.
Cyclist dead following collision on Trans-Canada Highway
A 24-year-old cyclist is dead following a collision on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Wednesday.
Interpreting breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Manitoba
As Manitoba continues to grapple with rising COVID-19 case numbers amid the fourth wave, vaccine task force lead Dr. Joss Reimer said Manitobans should not make too much of the uptick in breakthrough cases.
Saskatoon
Province hasn't formally responded to Saskatoon's request for COVID-19 measures: deputy mayor
Cynthia Block, Saskatoon’s deputy mayor, held out hope the provincial government would grant Saskatoon city council’s request for temporary public health orders.
Flu shots will help protect heath care system during COVID-19: Saskatoon pharmacist
A Saskatoon pharmacist says getting the flu shot will reduce hospitalizations and doctor's visits and help conserve health care resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regina
Horse dewormer & cow theft: Sask. premier addresses 'absolutely ridiculous' COVID-19 conspiracy theories
With misinformation about COVID-19 policies and vaccines running rampant on social media, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took time to debunk some of the conspiracy theories on Thursday.
Sask. government transfers COVID-19 management to Provincial Emergency Operations Centre
The Government of Saskatchewan reported Thursday that the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre will assume operational, planning, logistical and administrative responsibilities of the fight against COVID-19.
Liquor store employees concerned by 'hasty' proof-of-vaccination requirement
Saskatchewan liquor store employees are asking the provincial government to reconsider its choice to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from patrons of standalone stores.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia Health to require proof of vaccine for hospital visitors
Visitors to Nova Scotia hospitals and other health care facilities will have to show proof of vaccination next week.
N.S. Premier reconsidering choice of non-Black deputy in African Nova Scotian Affairs office
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says his government is re-examining its decision to appoint a deputy minister who is not Black to the Office of African Nova Scotian Affairs.
N.S. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, active cases drop to 247
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases drops to 247.
London
Fentanyl death prompts manslaughter charge: LPS
The London Police Service has charged a 33-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with a fentanyl overdose death.
'Unvaccinated should avoid indoor gatherings at Thanksgiving': MLHU
Medical officer of health for Middlesex-London, Dr. Chris Mackie, gave guidance Thursday for how to safely enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend with friends and family.
MLHU reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Thusday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.
Northern Ontario
Second person dies following fatal collision Oct. 5 on Highway 11
Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of a Highway 11 crash Oct. 5 in the Township of Evanturel.
-
BREAKING | Ontario unveils guidance for Thanksgiving and Halloween. Here's what you need to know
Ontario has released its guidance and rules for the upcoming holidays in the province.
Timmins police find unconscious people and $48K worth of illicit drugs in a car at local mall
On Tuesday morning, Timmins police say they got a call from a concerned citizen at the Porcupine Mall about an unconscious man and woman in a parked car with the engine running.
Kitchener
Cambridge restaurant fined $50K for overserving alcohol prior to fatal crash
A Cambridge restaurant has been fined $50,000 for overserving alcohol to a man who caused a fatal crash.
New report paints dire picture of Waterloo Region's affordable housing crisis
A new report from the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation paints a dire picture about the state of affordable housing in the region.
Unvaccinated staff at St. Mary's Hospital to be placed on unpaid leave starting Oct. 13
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener has begun issuing suspension notices to staff not in compliance with its mandatory vaccination policy.